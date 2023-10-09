Police raid unearths 50+ cannabis plants in Brighton residence

A cannabis cultivation operation was dismantled by law enforcement after concerned neighbors reported suspicious activities inside a property on Reigate Road, Brighton.

Members of the Specialist Enforcement Unit swiftly responded to the call, which was prompted by neighbors observing individuals attempting to tamper with the electrical supply.

Upon being confronted by vigilant neighbors, the suspects fled the scene. As a precaution, UK Power Networks was called to secure the area, leading to a temporary road closure.

Subsequently, police officers arrived at the scene on September 30th, discovering more than 50 cannabis plants thriving on the upper floors of the property. Additional evidence indicated that the lower level was being prepared for further cultivation.

All confiscated cannabis plants were subsequently destroyed as part of the police operation.

Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said: “This was a significant operation where criminals were illegally abstracting electricity for use in the cultivation of cannabis.

“The criminals put their own safety and the safety of other residents in danger by doing so.

“Fortunately we have seized the drugs which have been destroyed, and the area has been made safe.

“Our Specialist Enforcement Unit officers acted quickly upon intelligence supplied from members of the public.

“It demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“We encourage people to report drug-dealing, suspicious activity and anti-social behaviour to us, as it helps to inform our response and protect our communities.”