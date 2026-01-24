Watch Live

Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall's Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

  Updated: 23:20
  24 January 2026

 

AI to Crack 30-Year-Old Mystery

Police have reignited the hunt for Melanie Hall’s killer, aiming to finally solve one of the UK’s longest-running unsolved murders. The 25-year-old nightclub worker vanished in 1996, but her remains were only discovered 13 years later. Now, Avon and Somerset Police hope cutting-edge AI technology can unlock fresh clues.

Last Seen at Bath Nightclub

Melanie was last spotted around 1.10am on June 9, 1996, chatting with an unknown man at Cadillacs nightclub in Bath — the same night England kicked off Euro 96 against Switzerland. Her remains were found on October 5, 2009, near the M5 motorway at Thornbury, Gloucestershire, 28 miles north of Bath.

She suffered a brutal attack, with a fractured skull, broken jaw and cheekbone. Her naked body was tightly wrapped in bin bags and bound with blue nylon rope. Despite over 400 officers investigating, including 11 arrests, nobody has ever been charged.

Operation Denmark Gets Tech Boost

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender, leading the probe dubbed Operation Denmark, says police are digitising 90 crates of evidence to feed into AI systems. “With advancements in AI, we’re confident it will give us new, intelligent ways to analyse data,” he said.

Police have narrowed suspects from 100 persons of interest to under 20 and are revisiting old alibis and CCTV footage. AI software known as Söze has previously cracked cases in record time by detecting hidden links and patterns in complex data.

New E-Fit and Fresh Appeals

Authorities reissued an e-fit of the man seen with Melanie that night. He’s described as:

  • White male, mid to late 20s
  • 5ft 10in, medium build
  • Dark brown hair and eyes, bushy eyebrows
  • Clean-shaven, possibly sporting a gold hoop earring and a flashy gold watch

Melanie wore a pale blue silk dress, black suede mules, a cream jacket, and carried a black handbag – none of which have ever been found. Police will also re-examine the rope and bags found with her body using new forensic tech, after recovering a partial DNA profile.

Family Plea for Justice

“When Melanie was murdered, it wasn’t just one person’s life that was taken – it changed and ruined many lives after,” said her father Steve Hall.

“Someone out there knows what happened. If they come forward, maybe we can finally find out and bring some peace.”

Her sister Dominique added: “My parents are nearly 80. I hope someone shows the compassion to give them the answers they desperately need.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting Operation Denmark, or reach out via the Major Incident Public Portal.

