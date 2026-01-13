PPolice Hunt Man After Alleged Daylight Sex Assault in Nottingham

Nottinghamshire Police are urgently searching for a man caught on CCTV following an alleged sexual assault in Nottingham city centre.

Incident Happens in Busy Pelham Street

The shocking attack unfolded on Tuesday, December 2, just after 9.30am, in broad daylight on bustling Pelham Street. A woman in her 20s was targeted when the suspect approached and placed his hand near her groin area. The victim bravely pushed him away, forcing him to flee.

CCTV Image Released – No Arrests Yet

Police quickly released CCTV footage of the suspect, pleading for the public’s help in identifying him. Despite active investigations and multiple lines of inquiry, no arrests have been made so far.

PC Temeesha Hobbs said: “This incident has understandably caused a great deal of distress for the victim and we are determined to catch the person responsible. We have released an image of a man that could help us with our investigation and calling on the public’s help to identify him. Do you know the man in the image? Are you the man in the image? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

A police spokesperson added: “Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace after a woman was subjected to a sexual assault in the city centre.”

Victim Distressed – Police Urge Immediate Contact

The victim reported feeling deeply distressed following the attack. Police are urging anyone recognising the man in the footage to come forward immediately.