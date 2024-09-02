Police Release Cctv Footage In Central London Rape Investigation

The Metropolitan Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into a reported rape in central London. The incident occurred on the evening of December 19, 2023, near Tottenham Court Road Underground Station.

According to the police, the victim, a woman who was walking near the station, was picked up by an unknown man in a car between 9pm and 11.30pm. She was driven around central London before the car stopped in Long Acre, near Covent Garden, where she was reportedly raped.

The woman reported the incident to the police, prompting detectives in Westminster to launch a thorough investigation.

Detective Constable Adam Ramsden, who is leading the investigation, said, “We have been working around the clock to gather as much evidence as we can about the suspect, and inquiries are ongoing. We are releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned black man with short hair and freckles. The police are urging anyone who recognizes the man in the CCTV image or who has any information related to the incident to come forward.

Members of the public with information are encouraged to contact the police immediately, either by calling 101 or by using the online reporting tool on the Metropolitan Police website. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains active, and the Metropolitan Police continue to appeal to the public for any assistance that could help bring the perpetrator to justice.