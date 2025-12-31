Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to question after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train.

Incident on York to Selby Service

The attack took place just before 8pm on December 14 aboard a train running from York to Selby, according to British Transport Police.

Officers said the man sat next to the woman before sexually assaulting her during the journey.

Public Appeal for Information

Police believe the man, seen wearing a dark coat and jeans, could have important information to help with the ongoing investigation.

A force spokesman said: “Just before 8pm on Sunday, December 14, a man sat next to a woman on the service before sexually assaulting her. Officers believe the man in the images may have information that would help their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact British Transport Police immediately.

How to Help the Investigation

Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 266 of December 15

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

The police are desperate for anyone with information to come forward and bring the culprit to justice.