Police release CCTV of missing Hove woman Nicola

This is a CCTV image of missing Nicola from 10.13am this morning in Henfield.

She was reported missing from Hove yesterday evening (28 October).

Nicola, 35, is around 5’6” tall and slim, with long, wavy dark hair. She was wearing a green coat and dark coloured trousers, possibly jeans – as pictured here.

She was last seen at around 7pm in Hove, when she left in a grey Volkswagen Polo – registration FV60 YYG.

She also has links to Eastbourne and Hastings.

If you see her or have any information that could help, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 398 of 29/10.