Police Release E-Fit in Hunt for Plymouth Sexual Assault Suspect

Detectives in Plymouth have issued an e-fit of a man wanted over a serious sexual assault. The attack happened shortly before 4am on Saturday, 10 January, in the Mutley Plain area.

Investigation Underway

A woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown male. Officers quickly launched an investigation and secured a scene on Furzehill Road, which has since been cleared. The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

The probe is being led by Project Gemstone, Plymouth’s specialist sexual offences team.

Suspect Description and Appeal

Detective Constable Victoria Fagan of Project Gemstone said:

“We’ve carried out CCTV reviews and house-to-house enquiries. Now we’re releasing this e-fit in the hope someone recognises this man.”

The suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 6-8ins tall, with blondish hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or visit their website referencing log 116 of 10 January. Alternatively, callers can reach out anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.