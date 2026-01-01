Police Release E-Fit of Milton Keynes Sexual Assault Suspect

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Milton Keynes. An e-fit image of the suspect has been released as officers hunt the attacker.

What Happened?

The assault took place around 3:45pm on Monday, 3 November, when a man followed a teenage girl through Oldbrook. He then inappropriately touched her on Underwood Place, sparking a police investigation.

Suspect Description

Police describe the man as a black male in his late teens, about 5ft 7ins tall. He has an oval face, black dreadlocks reaching his neck, and a short black beard. At the time of the attack, he wore a black t-shirt, a thin black coat, and black shoes.

Police Appeal

“If you recognise the man in the e-fit or have any information about this incident, please contact us,” said investigating officer PC Daniel Simson.

Anyone with info should call 101 quoting reference number 43250561606 or report online via the Thames Valley Police website.