Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a fresh appeal to trace 47-year-old Lee Field, last seen in Plymouth on Christmas Eve. Officers have now released a new CCTV image, believed to show Lee’s final confirmed sighting.

Last Seen Heading Towards Hoe Road

The footage captures Lee leaving his home near Grand Parade at 11:55am on 19 December 2025. After leaving, he was spotted walking in the direction of Hoe Road.

Police Describe Missing Man

PC Jessie Rapson-Blackler said: “We remain extremely concerned for Lee’s welfare and are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him. The footage has given us a clearer picture of what Lee was wearing the day he disappeared.” Lee is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, and very slim. He has short dark hair that’s patchy at the back of his head and sports a goatee. The latest CCTV shows him wearing dark blue knee-length shorts, a dark green jacket over a brown jumper, a blue polo shirt with light blue stripes, and black/grey shoes. He was carrying a bright orange rucksack.

Have You Seen Lee?

Anyone with information is urged to contact Devon & Cornwall Police immediately. Call 999 and quote incident number 50250328444 if you have seen Lee or know anything that might help.

