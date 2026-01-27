Watch Live

MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE Police Release New CCTV in Search for Missing Man in Plymouth

  • Updated: 05:04
  • , 28 January 2026

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a fresh appeal to trace 47-year-old Lee Field, last seen in Plymouth on Christmas Eve. Officers have now released a new CCTV image, believed to show Lee’s final confirmed sighting.

Last Seen Heading Towards Hoe Road

The footage captures Lee leaving his home near Grand Parade at 11:55am on 19 December 2025. After leaving, he was spotted walking in the direction of Hoe Road.

Police Describe Missing Man

PC Jessie Rapson-Blackler said: “We remain extremely concerned for Lee’s welfare and are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him. The footage has given us a clearer picture of what Lee was wearing the day he disappeared.”

Lee is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, and very slim. He has short dark hair that’s patchy at the back of his head and sports a goatee.

The latest CCTV shows him wearing dark blue knee-length shorts, a dark green jacket over a brown jumper, a blue polo shirt with light blue stripes, and black/grey shoes. He was carrying a bright orange rucksack.

Have You Seen Lee?

Anyone with information is urged to contact Devon & Cornwall Police immediately. Call 999 and quote incident number 50250328444 if you have seen Lee or know anything that might help.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Recommended for you

GwjHlTzXUAA2j6y
DOUBLE RAPE Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Two Rapes in Nottinghamshire Park
G_nK_VsWMAAr_OL
PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 22.43.43
The Evolution of a Warrior: A Complete Guide to Account Progression and Value in Call of Duty
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 22.12.11
VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes

Must READ

DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
HARE COURSING HORROR Dog’s Terrible Injuries Lead to Euthanasia

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash
TRAGIC END Woman Found Dead at Newhaven Harbour
SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME Four Violent Attacks Shake London in Just Two Days
GUN NUTTER BUST Gun-Mad Man Jailed for 15 Years After 3D Printer Terror Plot Busted
ONE CRITICAL Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses
MISSING SINCE CHRISTMAS EVE Police Release New CCTV in Search for Missing Man in Plymouth
LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting

More For You

BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Ergi?
PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week
LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony
FIRST PICTURES Top Lawyer Among Six Killed in Private Jet Crash During Girls’ Trip to Paris

More From UK News in Pictures

TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar
ONE TO WATCH New Crime Series ‘999: What Happened Next’ Hits Channel 4 Tonight
FATAL SHOOTING Army Captain Dies in Night Training Tragedy at Otterburn Range
Renovation Choices That Boost Curb Appeal Fast
PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
CHILLING ATTACK Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
FLAT HORROR BLAZE CLAIMS ONE Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze
CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden
DEADLY VIRUS Asia Airports Bring Back Covid-Style Checks Amid Nipah Virus Scare
SHPO Stalker Jailed for Terrorising Sexual Assault Victim with Fake Social Media Account
HOOURS OF ABUSE Man jailed for 7 years after terrifying all-night rape ordeal in woman’s own home
SCHOOL GIRL HORRR ATTACK Child Rapist Jailed for 27 Years After Horror Abuse of Two Schoolgirls
TEEN SEX ATTACK Rail Station Security Guard Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen

More From UKNIP

CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
NIGHTIME HERO Police Dog Sniffs Out Burglars After High-Speed Chase in Sheffield
CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston
error: Content is protected !!