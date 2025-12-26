Watch Live

URGENT SEARCH CONTINUES Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life

  • Updated: 09:43
  • , 26 December 2025
One critically injured after brutal Christmas Eve hammer and knife attack

Police are hunting a dangerous suspect after a shocking stabbing in Bangor on Christmas Eve. They’ve released an image of a man suspected of wielding a hammer and knife during the attack. The public has been warned not to approach him.

Grim Scene in Co Down Town

Officers remain at the property on Chippendale Avenue Thursday evening, following a violent assault reported around 3.30pm on Wednesday. A man armed with a hammer and knife stormed the house, attacking two victims — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s.

One victim is currently in critical condition in hospital. Both were rushed to A&E with serious injuries.

Police Urge Caution and Help

The suspect is described as about 5ft 10ins tall, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey coat, dark t-shirt, blue jeans, and dark trainers with white soles.

“We are urging members of the public not to approach this man if they see him,” said a PSNI spokesperson. “Keep a safe distance and call 101 immediately, quoting reference 914 of 24/12/25.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV footage, is asked to help with the ongoing investigation.

Local Councillor Reacts

Ards and North Down DUP councillor Alistair Cathcart expressed his shock on social media:

“I wish a full recovery to the two people taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing in Chippendale Avenue in Bangor. This is a shocking incident — terrible at any time of year, let alone Christmas Eve. Anyone with info should contact the PSNI.”

The hunt for the armed attacker continues as the town reels from the violent incident.

