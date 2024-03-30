Police Renew Appeals for Witnesses After Elderly Woman’s Cash Card Theft

Authorities in Warrington are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding a distressing incident involving an elderly woman. On Saturday, February 24, around 13:30 the woman visited a Halifax bank branch on Buttermarket Street to withdraw money from an outdoor cashpoint.

During the transaction, her cash card was not returned, leaving her vulnerable. An unknown man, who had been loitering nearby with another individual, approached her. He informed her that the cash machine was malfunctioning and advised her to address the issue inside the bank.

Trusting his guidance, the woman entered the bank. However, while she was inside, the man seized the opportunity to retrieve her cash card from the machine. Subsequently, he withdrew a substantial amount of £800 from her account. The second man accompanying him also left the scene on foot, heading toward Golden Square.

This incident is part of a concerning trend. Similar thefts have been reported in other regions across the country, including Greater Manchester, South Wales, and West Mercia. While investigators have not yet confirmed a direct link between these cases, they are actively exploring multiple leads.

Police Constable Graham Davies, from the Warrington Town Centre Beat Team, expressed determination in identifying the culprits responsible for this crime. He stated, “We are committed to uncovering the identities of those involved and ensuring they face the consequences of their actions.”

The two men captured in surveillance images could be from anywhere in the country. Authorities suspect they may be part of a larger organised crime group that targets vulnerable and elderly individuals in various locations. If you recognise these men or have any relevant information, please contact Cheshire Constabulary at 101, quoting reference IML-1764011. Alternatively, you can provide details through the police website or reach out to Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.