Police Respond to Assault Incident in Adams Road, N17

London, United Kingdom – Authorities were alerted to an incident in Adams Road, N17, on Sunday, October 29, at approximately 10:30am. The report indicated that a man had sustained a hand injury, prompting a swift response from police officers and the London Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel provided immediate medical attention to the injured man, whose identity and further details remain undisclosed. Following treatment at the scene, the man was subsequently taken into custody.

Additionally, a woman was discovered at a nearby address and was also arrested on suspicion of assault. Both individuals remain in police custody as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Enquiries into the matter are ongoing, and Police encourage anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are urged to contact the police at 101 or reach out to MetCC, quoting CAD2583/29Oct. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.