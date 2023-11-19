Police Respond to Serious Hit-and-Run in Hailsham

The Sussex Roads Police are currently addressing a major traffic accident on Diplocks Way in Hailsham.

The incident, which occurred around 11pm on Saturday, 18th November, involved a pedestrian and a black-colored vehicle. The vehicle in question fled the scene and has yet to be located.

Investigations are actively underway, and the public may notice an increased police presence in the area. Authorities are urging anyone with information, or possessing relevant mobile, CCTV, or dashcam footage, to submit it online or contact them at 101, referencing case number 1313 of 18/11.”