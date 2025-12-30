Watch Live

Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends

  Updated: 20:06
  30 December 2025
Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends

Police Reveal Cause of Anthony Joshua Car Crash That Killed Two Friends Tyre Blowout Blamed For Anthony Joshua’s Deadly Car Crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua remains in hospital in Nigeria after a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends. Police have confirmed a tyre blowout caused the smash.

Crash Report: Lexus SUV Hits Stationary Vehicle

The former heavyweight champion was riding shotgun in a Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when the car hit a stationary vehicle at speed on Monday in Makun, Nigeria. Joshua was pulled from the wreckage and is now in stable condition.

Sadly, two of Joshua’s close friends and key members of his training team, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, died instantly in the horrific collision.

Joshua has been moved to Lagos’ top medical facility, the Duchess International Hospital, where he is expected to stay for several more days to continue recovery.

Police Confirm Tyre Burst Caused Crash

Police Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi revealed early investigations showed the Lexus was speeding from Lagos to Sagamu when a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control.

Joshua was sat in the backseat behind the driver, who also survived the crash. Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo confirmed Joshua’s condition remains stable, and surgery is not anticipated.

Emotional Tributes for Joshua’s Lost Friends

Sina Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for over a decade, and Kevin ‘Latz’ Ayodele, Joshua’s personal trainer and close friend since 2016, were pillars of his team.

Just hours before the crash, Ayodele shared a lighthearted video on Instagram playing table tennis with Joshua — a haunting reminder of the lives lost.

New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams and others have paid their respects to Ayodele, while tributes continue to flood in for both men.

Family Speaks Out Amid Hospital Standoff

“Since the incident, we have been desperate to see Anthony but due to his status, it’s been impossible. We didn’t even know which hospital he was in,” Joshua’s uncle Adedamola said. “His parents are in Nigeria and have reassured us he’s fine.”

Joshua’s mother, Yeta Odusanya, rushed to his bedside as the family awaits updates on his recovery.

Who Were The Two Men Killed?

  • Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele: Joshua’s personal trainer since 2016, a devoted Muslim convert, and a trusted friend. Known for his dedication, Ayodele was active on social media sharing moments with AJ.
  • Sina Ghami: Strength and conditioning coach for over 10 years, co-founder of Evolve Gym London. A key figure in Joshua’s rise, Ghami specialised in rehabilitating sports injuries.

Joshua’s supporters worldwide continue to send messages of hope as the boxer fights to recover from the trauma of the crash, which has shocked the sporting world.

