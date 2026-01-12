Bomb Squad Swarms Bondi After Man Spotted in Suspicious Vest

Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears

Chaos erupted late Sunday when police and bomb disposal experts descended on Bondi Junction after reports of a man spotted wearing a suspicious vest. The incident unfolded near the site of last month's deadly massacre that claimed 15 lives.

The alarm was raised at 10:10 pm local time when the man was first spotted behaving oddly on Oxford Street.

Man in Vest Detained and Charged

Officers quickly detained the 33-year-old Victorian man. Upon searching him, police found he was wearing a vest strapped with multiple items taped on. A second vest, a face mask, and a tin containing suspected illegal drugs were also discovered.

Thankfully, the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit confirmed that both vests posed no danger to the public.

The suspect is now charged with giving false information about danger, possession of prohibited drugs, and offensive behaviour in public.

Bail Denied as Court Date Looms

The man was denied bail and is set to appear in court on Monday.