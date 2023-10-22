Police Scotland seeks information after Aberdeen car crash leaves man seriously injured

Police Scotland is seeking information from the public after a car crash in Aberdeen left a man with serious injuries. The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Meriva, occurred on Saturday, 21 October, on Craigbank Drive at approximately 11.40am

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, and the 49-year-old man involved in the collision was immediately transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for medical treatment. In order to conduct a thorough investigation, the road was temporarily closed and reopened at around 445pm Ongoing inquiries aim to establish a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from Road Policing, emphasised the importance of determining the events leading up to the crash. He stated, “A man has been seriously injured as a result of this incident, and it is vital we establish exactly what has happened.”

Sergeant Maxwell urged anyone who was present on Craigbank Drive during the morning of the incident and witnessed anything that could assist the investigation to come forward. Additionally, he requested individuals with dash-cam footage from that timeframe to review their recordings and contact the police if they discover anything of significance.

To aid their inquiries, Police Scotland encourages anyone with relevant information to contact them at 101, quoting incident number 1257 of Saturday, 21 October, 2023.