Police Search for Man Involved in Indecent Act on London Bridge Train

British Transport Police (BTP) are on the hunt for a man accused of performing an indecent act on a Thameslink train from London Bridge to Cambridge. The incident, which took place on Thursday, August 31, between 3.30 pm and 4 pm, involved the man exposing himself and masturbating while staring at another passenger.

Detectives have released an image of a man who they believe may have information crucial to their investigation. The individual in question is reported to have left the train at Hitchin station.

The incident, which has raised concerns about safety and decency on public transport, was reported to the BTP. In response, the police have issued a call to action for the public. Anyone who recognizes the man in the image, or who has any information regarding the incident, is urged to contact the BTP.

The public is encouraged to look at the image and report any relevant information to assist the police.

Members of the public can reach out to the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 204 of 31/08/2023. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.