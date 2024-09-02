Police Search for Missing Teens Sommer, 14, and Joshua, 13, Believed to be Travelling Together

Police are urgently searching for two teenagers, Sommer, 14, and Joshua, 13, who are missing from the Arun area and are believed to be travelling together.

Sommer was last seen in Rustington at around 10 am on 1 September. She is described as 5’2” tall, with bleach blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a black mini dress, a grey fluffy coat, and black and white Converse trainers. Sommer has connections to Hampshire and Wiltshire, and authorities are concerned for her safety.

Joshua was last seen in Angmering at around 2 am on 2 September. He is described as 5’11” tall, with short brown hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black and white trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Police believe the two teenagers are together and are asking the public to be vigilant. Anyone who sees Sommer or Joshua, or has any information regarding their whereabouts, is urged to contact the police immediately by calling 101 and quoting serial 1358 of 01/09.

Authorities are keen to locate the teenagers as soon as possible to ensure their safety and well-being. The public’s assistance is greatly appreciated in this ongoing search.