WANTED Ex-Prisoner on the Run in Eastbourne

Sussex Police are urgently hunting for 33-year-old Mojtaba Abedi, a former prisoner wanted on recall after smashing the terms of his licence.

Abedi is believed to be prowling the Eastbourne area, where he has known links. Cops are on high alert, scrambling to track him down.

Public Warning: Don’t Approach

Authorities warn the public not to confront Abedi. If you spot him or know where he’s hiding, call 999 immediately. Quote reference 47250257064.

Police Step Up to Keep Communities Safe

Sussex Police stress that rounding up offenders who dodge licence conditions is key to protecting local communities and cracking down on crime.