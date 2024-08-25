Police Search for Wanted Man in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police are seeking public assistance in locating John Donaldson, a 33-year-old man from Stockton-on-Tees, who is wanted in connection with a sexual offence and arson.

Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a man named Donaldson in connection with an ongoing investigation in the Hambleton area of North Yorkshire. According to North Yorkshire Police, Donaldson may have connections to the areas of Northallerton and Harrogate, as well as his hometown of Stockton-on-Tees.

Law enforcement officials are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could aid in locating Donaldson. Those with relevant details are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and pressing 1 to speak with the control room. Please provide reference number 12240138565 when sharing any information.

The police have emphasized the importance of public safety, advising that anyone who spots Donaldson should not approach him directly. Instead, individuals are urged to immediately call 999 to report his location.

This ongoing investigation highlights the need for community cooperation, and authorities are hopeful that with the public’s help, they will be able to resolve the situation swiftly.