Authorities are urgently appealing to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old girl, Aysiah, who has ties to the Bromley area. Aysiah was reported missing from her residence in the Crawley area, prompting concerns for her welfare.

Described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and of slim build, Aysiah has long black hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black puffer jacket, a black bodysuit, and black Nike Air Jordans.

The Metropolitan Police shared an appeal on behalf of Sussex Police, highlighting Aysiah’s connections to London and Bromley. Authorities believe that she may have travelled to these areas following her disappearance.

As efforts to locate Aysiah intensify, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information to the police immediately. If you have any information regarding Aysiah’s whereabouts or activities, please contact the authorities urgently by calling 999 and quoting reference number 1152 of 11/03.

The search for Aysiah underscores the importance of community assistance in locating missing individuals and ensuring their safe return home. The cooperation and vigilance of the public are invaluable in such cases, and any information provided could prove crucial in reuniting Aysiah with her loved ones.