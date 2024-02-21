The Metropolitan Police have released images of two individuals they are seeking in connection with a violent assault on a group of women aboard a bus in Holland Park, West London.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 20th, at approximately 02:50hrs, as a group of women were travelling on a route N207 bus near Holland Park Underground Station, en route from Tottenham Court Road.

According to reports, the women were approached by two males who made unwelcome advances towards them. Upon the women’s refusal, the situation escalated into physical and verbal abuse.

In the course of the altercation, one victim, aged 26, was forcibly dragged down the stairs of the bus and subjected to assault, while another victim, aged 24, sustained facial injuries in a separate assault.

The victims were left deeply distressed by the ordeal, and the trauma continues to affect them to this day.

In efforts to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible, the Metropolitan Police have released images of the two males they wish to speak with.

Authorities urge anyone who can provide information on the identity or whereabouts of these individuals to come forward. Information can be relayed by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0987/20JAN24.

Alternatively, individuals can make anonymous reports by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Metropolitan Police underscore the importance of community cooperation in bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the area.