Police seek man after woman allegedly bitten by dog in Gateshead

Police have released an image of a man they are seeking to speak with as they investigate an incident where a woman was allegedly bitten by a dog in Gateshead. The incident took place on Saturday, September 23, shortly after 18.00 on Hawthorn Drive in Dunston.

According to reports, the woman was approached by a man who was walking a dog. The dog then jumped at the woman, biting her on the upper part of her right leg. The bite resulted in teeth marks and bruising on the woman’s leg. Subsequently, the man and the dog left the scene.

The woman sought medical treatment for her injuries and was later discharged from the hospital. In an effort to progress the investigation, officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to. It is believed that the man, along with the dog, was in the area at the time of the incident and may have valuable information to assist with inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about his identity is urged to contact the authorities. They can use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the official website or call 101, quoting the crime reference number 119677W/23.