BROAD DAYLIGHT ATTACK Police Seek Man Over St Ann’s Sexual Assault

  • Updated: 03:31
  • , 17 January 2026
Police are hunting a man in connection with a sexual assault reported in St Ann’s. The incident took place on Alfred Street North at around 2pm on Saturday, December 20.

CCTV Footage Released to Identify Suspect

Officers have released an image of the man caught on CCTV as part of their investigation. They believe he holds crucial information that could advance the case.

Police Urge Public to Come Forward

Authorities urge anyone who recognises the man in the image to get in touch immediately. Their help could be vital in bringing justice.

