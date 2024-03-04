Kent Police are appealing to the public to help locate the rightful owner of a coin collection discovered during a routine arrest in Gravesend.

Officers halted a van on 24th February 2024 in Gravesend, whereupon they stumbled upon the collection in the vehicle’s rear compartment. Suspecting that the items may have been stolen from the east Kent region, authorities are now seeking the owner to facilitate their return.

The collection, housed in two blue velvet cases, comprises various coins alongside commemorative postcards. PC Nick Lingham, part of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force, expressed concern over the apparent theft, emphasizing the significance of reuniting the items with their rightful owner.

We believe this collection has been stolen as part of a burglary,” stated PC Lingham. “Somebody has put a lot of time and effort into collecting these items, and we would really like to reunite this collection with this person. Anyone who recognizes it will have to provide proof that it belongs to them before we can release it.”

The driver of the van, identified as a man in his 30s from Portsmouth, was apprehended in connection with bulk shoplifting offenses. He has since been released on bail until 22nd March pending further inquiries.

Individuals who recognize the items or possess relevant information are urged to contact Kent Police’s appeals line at 01843 222289, quoting reference number 46/30653/24. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or submitting details through their online form.