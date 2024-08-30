 Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects in Leicester Sexual Assault Case

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects in Leicester Sexual Assault Case

Police Appeal for Information After Serious Sexual Assault on Teenager in Leicester Cathedral Grounds

Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Suspects In Leicester Sexual Assault Case

 

Authorities are appealing for public assistance following a serious sexual assault that occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 29, in the grounds of Leicester Cathedral, St Martins. A 16-year-old girl was approached by two men between 3am and 3.20am , who then subjected her to a violent sexual assault.

Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Suspects In Leicester Sexual Assault Case

According to police reports, after the assault, the suspects fled the scene, heading along Belvoir Street towards Granby Street. The investigation has since been a top priority for local law enforcement, with specialist officers providing ongoing support to the victim.

A comprehensive review of CCTV footage from the area has yielded crucial images of two men who were present near the cathedral at the time of the incident. Police are keen to identify and speak with these individuals as part of their investigation.

The suspects have been described with the following details:

  • Both men were seen riding a single bicycle.
  • The bicycle had a food delivery bag attached to the back.

The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about the men or the bicycle to come forward. Information can be provided by:

When contacting the police, please quote crime number 24*448431.

Authorities emphasize the importance of community cooperation in resolving this case and ensuring the suspects are brought to justice. The investigation is ongoing, and police are committed to providing any necessary updates as more information becomes available.

