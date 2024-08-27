Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Counterfeit Money Case

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a woman suspected of using counterfeit banknotes in Filey. The authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the individual.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a woman suspected of using counterfeit cash at several retail establishments in Filey on Saturday, 20 July 2024. The incidents have raised concerns about the circulation of fake money in the area, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to police reports, the woman in question allegedly attempted to make purchases using fake notes at multiple locations. Local businesses and residents have been alerted to the potential threat posed by counterfeit money, which could have a significant impact on the local economy.

Police have shared images of the suspect and are actively working to track down the individual responsible. They are encouraging anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about her whereabouts to contact them.

How to Provide Information:

Email: ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk Phone: Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill Anonymous Tip: Contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111

When providing information, please quote the reference number 12240134355.

As the investigation continues, North Yorkshire Police remind the public that the use and distribution of counterfeit money is a serious crime. The authorities stress that counterfeit activities can have widespread economic implications, particularly for local businesses.

The police are working closely with affected retailers to address the situation and prevent further instances of counterfeit transactions. They urge residents and businesses in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to fake currency.