CCTV images capturing two individuals have been released by authorities as part of an investigation into a suspicious incident reported in Gravesend.

Officers are eager to speak with the two men depicted in the images following eyewitness reports of an individual walking in East Milton Road, purportedly carrying an unidentified weapon.

The sighting occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, when the individual allegedly met another person in the road. They proceeded to halt at a side road and engaged in conversation before departing in separate directions.

After the incident, law enforcement took a 16-year-old boy into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation. He remains detained as enquiries progress.

Those with any information pertinent to the case are urged to contact the authorities at 01474 366149, quoting reference number 46/16247/24. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously by reaching out to Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or by completing the online form available at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.