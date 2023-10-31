Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Woman Involved in Dog Attack in Harrogate

Authorities have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to in connection with a dog attack incident that occurred in Harrogate town centre. The incident took place outside Holland & Barrett on Cambridge Street at approximately 4.40pm on Monday, September 23, 2023.

According to reports, a dog rushed towards a member of the public, knocking him over and causing an injury. The aggressive dog then proceeded to attempt an attack on the victim’s dog. After a period of time, the owner of the out-of-control dog eventually arrived at the scene.

The victim sustained injuries to his hip and hand, which required medical attention and a visit to the hospital.

In an effort to progress the investigation, police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the woman depicted in the image provided. They believe she may possess vital information that can aid in their inquiries.

Individuals who recognise the woman are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 and asking for PC 1841 Donovan.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, information can be shared with Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111. When providing information, please reference the case with the number 12230180734.