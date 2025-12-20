Road Closed Amid Rape Investigation

Police have slammed a cordon across Crown Quay Lane, Sittingbourne, following reports a woman was raped overnight. Officers were called to the scene near Eurolink Way at 3:30am after a sexual assault was allegedly carried out between 11:30pm Friday and 1:30am this morning.

Suspect Arrested, Businesses Impacted

A 46-year-old man is now in custody, held on suspicion of rape as the investigation continues. The police closure has forced several local businesses, including building supplier Jewsons, to shut their doors today. One witness said police warned the road could remain shut all day.

Police Urge Public for Information

Kent Police have urged anyone with information to come forward. You can contact them on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/217059/25. Alternatively, tips can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their online form.