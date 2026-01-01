Police Shut Down Massive Unlicensed Bashes in Bristol

Avon and Somerset Police swooped on illegal raves across Bristol and South Gloucestershire overnight. Arrests were made and sound equipment seized after officers tackled large unlicensed music events disrupting the peace.

Three Major Raves Shut Down

Aztec West: Around 10.45pm a tip-off about loud music at a warehouse led officers to a crowd of 400-500 ravers. Police quickly set up a cordon to stop more arriving. By 3.30am most had dispersed. One suspect was arrested on multiple charges including drug-driving, possession, and supply. Two vehicles filled with sound gear were confiscated.

St Phillips: Police found approx 400 partygoers at an industrial site just after 11pm. Feeder Road was shut to block access. Officers faced hostility as items were thrown at them and their vehicles nearby. Thanks to a drone operator tracking suspects, two arrests followed. Investigations are ongoing.

Purdown: At 2.25am an unauthorised music event with roughly 100 attendees was reported. Police engaged organisers positively, leading to the music being shut off and crowds cleared by 5am.

Police Fire Warning as Raves Turn Dangerous

“We’re not out to spoil New Year’s Eve but to keep people safe,” said Superintendent George Headley. “Several attendees needed medical help for injuries and suspected drug illnesses. Throwing objects at police and drug-driving won’t be tolerated. Thanks to our officers, those suspected of crimes face serious legal action starting 2026 behind bars.”

The police crackdown highlights the risks of illegal rave culture spiralling out of control on public safety. For now, Bristol’s streets find a rare quiet after a wild night that ended with arrests, seizures, and strong warnings.