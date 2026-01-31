Just after midnight on 31 January, Doncaster officers were on patrol in the Bentley area when they spotted a silver Ford Focus acting suspiciously. What followed turned into a major bust.

Driver Tries to Dodge Police with Fake ID

When police ordered the driver to stop and searched the vehicle, he lied about his identity. But the truth came out fast. The man, 51, was wanted for burglary offences.

Tools & Cash Found; Man Remains in Custody

Officers found a stash of equipment believed to be for car theft, along with a substantial sum of cash. The money was seized, and the suspect was arrested. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Police said: “Just after midnight this morning, response officers were patrolling the Bentley area when they sighted a silver Ford Focus acting suspiciously. The driver provided false details but was quickly identified as wanted for burglary. Equipment for stealing cars and significant cash were found during the search.”