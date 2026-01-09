Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare

Mayesbrook Park in Dagenham turned into a scene of chaos today after reports of a person entering the boating lake sparked a huge emergency response. Cops, fire crews, and medics flooded the area, while a police helicopter hovered overhead during the tense search.

Major Emergency Response as Helicopter Circles

Three fire engines and a fire rescue unit raced to the park at 12:26pm.

Police and London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service joined the rapid response.

The police helicopter patrolled the skies from 1pm to 1:30pm, circling the area.

Witness Kelvin Yeboah commented, “The helicopter was flying in circles but not doing much.”

Search Ends Empty-Handed

Despite an intense and thorough search of the boating lake and surrounding parkland, emergency crews found no sign of anyone in the water. The operation is now winding down, though police remain on site to keep watch.