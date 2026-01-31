Watch Live

DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid

  • Updated: 01:09
  • , 31 January 2026

Residents were stunned as a heavy police presence hit the Belvedere boozer in Bexley Borough. Multiple police vans and a dog handler were spotted, sparking rumours and speculation across the community.

Confusion and Rumours Fly

Social media exploded with comments from locals trying to piece together what happened. One member asked for clarity, prompting others to share their eyewitness accounts.

 

  • Anonymous Witness: “Spaceship landing in the splash park 👽”
  • Anonymous: “Loads of police vans, that’s all I know, hence the questions.”
  • Another Observer: “Loads of police vans and a dog handler.”

Community Speculates on a Possible Drug Raid

  • Anonymous Member 231: “Drugs raid.”
  • Ricky Clark: “Drug raid in the pub.”
  • Anne Lovelock: “Raided Eardley – no arrests – absolute joke!”

Official Word: Routine Police Action, No Arrests

Despite the buzz, locals like Harry Varney confirmed, “No arrest at all. So no gossip to be had. Routine part of Bexley Borough.”

Meanwhile, Caroline McKenzie expressed frustration, “Meanwhile, real crimes are being committed somewhere else.”

What’s Next for Bexley Residents?

As the dust settles, residents remain on edge, questioning the scale of police operations in their neighbourhood.

We have reached out to the Met Police for a statement

