Police to Cease Taking New Reports in Rotherham Child Sex Abuse Investigation

Police officers leading Operation Stovewood, an investigation into child sex abuse cases in Rotherham, have announced that they will no longer accept new cases after the end of this year. Operation Stovewood, which was initiated in 2014, focuses on non-familial child sexual exploitation that occurred between 1997 and 2013 in Rotherham.

The investigation was launched after the National Crime Agency (NCA) was asked by the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police to conduct an independent inquiry. This request came after an independent review by Professor Alexis Jay shed light on the mismanagement of child sexual exploitation cases by various agencies in South Yorkshire.

Currently, approximately 200 officers are dedicated to Operation Stovewood, with a significant number based in South Yorkshire. Their primary goal is to ensure justice for the victims. Since the investigation began, they have recorded 1367 crimes, arrested 209 individuals, and identified 1080 survivors. Notably, 20 individuals have already been convicted, receiving prison sentences totalling around 250 years.

Philip Marshall, a spokesperson from the NCA, disclosed that over 1,100 victims have been identified and contacted thus far. He acknowledged that some victims have chosen not to engage with the investigation, and their decisions are respected. Marshall further emphasised that the team is confident that they have exhaustively identified potential victims from the Stovewood time period. Consequently, starting from January 1, 2024, the NCA will no longer initiate new investigations, with South Yorkshire Police taking over any new allegations that arise.

Importantly, this decision does not indicate a withdrawal from ongoing cases. The NCA remains committed to investigating the cases already opened and assures victims that they will continue to be treated as a priority. Marshall reassured the public that should anyone come forward with new information after January 1, 2024, they will receive the same level of support and attention.