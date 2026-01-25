Watch Live

NO ARRESTS Police to Keep Watch After Crowborough Asylum Camp Protests

  • , 26 January 2026

Sussex Police have confirmed no arrests were made during Sunday’s protest outside the Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex. Officers stayed on alert to keep the peace and limit disruption, amid ongoing local opposition to housing asylum seekers at the former military site.

Saturday Arrests Released on Bail

While Sunday passed calmly, three people arrested during protests on Saturday remain on bail pending further inquiries. The suspects include:

  • A 36-year-old man from Crowborough
  • A 62-year-old woman from Crowborough
  • A 54-year-old man from Newhaven

All face charges under Section 4A of the Public Order Act for causing intentional harassment, alarm, or distress.

Camp Sparks Community Outcry

The government recently confirmed asylum seekers have started moving into Crowborough Training Camp, with up to 540 males expected to be housed there. Local residents have voiced concerns over community impact, pressure on local services, and security risks.

Previous demos drew hundreds, waving England and Union flags, with crowds gathering both at the camp gates and in Crowborough town centre. Police maintain most protesters have acted peacefully.

Police Pledge Continued Presence

Chief Superintendent James Collis praised both protesters and residents for their cooperation.

“I would like to thank the public at the protest and those affected by the protest for their patience and understanding throughout today, as it ensures we are able to keep everyone safe.”

He confirmed a heightened police presence will stay in place for weeks to come, providing reassurance and a clear public contact point.

“Our police presence has been increased in Crowborough and the surrounding area to provide a clear point of contact for the public for engagement and reassurance. This presence will continue over the coming weeks.”

Sussex Police stressed they will respond to incidents based on threat and risk, following standard procedures.

Home Office Holds Responsibility

Police reminded locals that the Home Office is responsible for the camp’s security and the residents living there. Anyone with concerns about the site itself is urged to contact the department directly.

Sussex Police continue working with partner agencies to support Crowborough’s community. Residents are encouraged to speak with neighbourhood officers or visit their local station if they have worries.

