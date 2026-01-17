Police rushed to Wellington Street just before 1.30am on January 16 after reports of a woman spotted on scaffolding raised alarm.
Life-Threatening Fall
The young woman, in her 20s, tragically fell from the height and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. A day later, the Metropolitan Police confirmed she remains in a life-threatening state.
Ongoing Investigation and Road Closure
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 01:19hrs on Friday, 16 January, following concerns for the welfare of a woman on scaffolding on Wellington Street, Woolwich.
“The woman subsequently fell from height and was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, where she remains.
“The road will remain closed while our investigation continues.”
Support Available
If you or someone you know is struggling, the Samaritans offer confidential support 24/7. Call them anytime at 116 123.