Authorities in Catford are urgently seeking public assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy named Rushaun, who was last seen on Friday, March 1, at 4:45 pm.

Rushaun, whose full name has not been disclosed, was reportedly last spotted wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers.

In a tweet shared by the Lewisham Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the public was urged to assist in locating Rushaun, with the police providing a description of the missing teenager and the circumstances of his disappearance.

The tweet reads: “Please help us find missing 16-year-old Rushaun from Catford. Last seen at 6:45 pm on 01/03/2024 wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers. Any info please call 999 quoting ref 01/24623/24.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information regarding Rushaun’s whereabouts or who may have seen him to come forward and contact the police immediately. Individuals can reach out by calling 999 or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 01/24623/24.