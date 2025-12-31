Police Urgently Search for Two Missing Teens

Officers are growing increasingly worried about two 17-year-old boys reported missing together.

Last Seen in Normanby

Abdirezak Mahamed Farah, known as Zak, and Abdirahman Mahammed Abdi, known as Abdi, were last spotted around 4.30pm on Monday 8 December near Ormesby Road in Normanby.

Possible Sighting at Bishop Auckland Station

The pair may have been seen near Bishop Auckland railway station on Friday 12 December.

Have You Seen Zak or Abdi?

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Cleveland Police immediately on 101. Quote reference number 234848.