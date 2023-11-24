Police would like to speak to him in connection with a racially aggravated public order incident in Eastleigh

The incident happened in Fleming Park at approximately 11.30am on Tuesday 7 November.

A woman was approached by a man while walking her dog in the park. The unknown man then shouted and swore at her.

Police believe the man in this image can help with the investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with them.

Also, if you have information about this incident, were in the area at the time and witnessed it, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact police.

You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230456058.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.