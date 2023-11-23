Policeman on Trial for Dangerous Driving During Response to Streatham Terror Attack

PC Paul Fisher, a 46-year-old armed police officer, is currently on trial at Southwark Crown Court for dangerous driving while responding to the Streatham terrorist attack in February 2020. Fisher was driving an unmarked BMW X5 when he lost control, colliding with a taxi driver’s Toyota, a Ford Fiesta, and a wall.

The incident occurred as Fisher, along with two other armed officers, was racing to the scene of a stabbing spree by terrorist Sudesh Amman. During this, Fisher’s vehicle, which had its siren on but not its blue lights, crashed, causing minor injuries to the drivers of the two other vehicles involved and a female officer in Fisher’s car.

Fisher, who denies dangerous driving, was part of a surveillance operation tracking Amman, who had been released from jail ten days prior. Amman, 20, was shot dead by police at the scene after stabbing a man and a woman on Streatham High Road in south London.

During the trial, Fisher expressed regret over the incident, stating, “I had to use my driving skills to the maximum of my ability to literally save lives. I believed he [Amman] would continue to stab people… seconds can make a difference.” He recounted how he reached speeds of more than 80mph before the vehicle crashed on a bend.

Fisher described the moment he heard about the terrorist’s actions as “pandemonium” and explained that he believed Amman might be wearing a suicide vest, which urged him to get to the scene quickly. He admitted to making a split-second error, saying, “I was, and still am, annoyed with myself. I failed due to a split-second error.”

The officer also mentioned that if his colleagues had cautioned him about the speed, he would have slowed down. Fisher expressed his remorse, saying, “It was my mistake, I failed that day. I let people down and I can only apologize for that.”

The trial continues as Fisher faces charges for his actions during a high-pressure situation, highlighting the challenges and split-second decisions faced by law enforcement officers in responding to emergent and dangerous situations. The case also underscores the importance of safe driving protocols for emergency responders.