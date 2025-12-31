Woman Held on Murder Charges After Christmas Day Killing in Devizes

A woman has been charged with murder and locked up following the death of another woman at a Devizes home on Christmas Day.

Stefania Glowka Charged and Remanded

Stefania Glowka, 63, from Keepers Road and of Polish nationality, faced Bristol Crown Court on December 31 but did not attend. She has been remanded in custody.

Glowka is set for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) on March 20, 2026, at Bristol Crown Court. The murder trial is pencilled in for June 1, 2026.

Victim Identity and Cause of Death Not Yet Confirmed

The victim’s identity is still to be formally confirmed. A preliminary postmortem has been carried out but further tests are needed to determine the exact cause of death.