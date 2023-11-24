Portsmouth Community Mourns as Young Mother Dies, Leading to Murder Investigation

The city of Portsmouth is reeling from a tragic incident in which Jamie Smith, a 23-year-old mother of one, was found with serious injuries near a children’s play park in Buckingham Street. Despite being rushed to the hospital in the early hours of yesterday, Jamie tragically succumbed to her injuries. The incident has now escalated into a murder investigation.

A 24-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held in police custody. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation by the Hampshire Constabulary.

Jamie’s older sister, Jodie Tucker, has been left devastated by the loss and has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses. The fundraiser, with a target of £5,000, has seen an overwhelming response from the community, already surpassing £2,000 within just a few hours.

In a heartfelt message on the fundraising page, Jodie wrote: “Hi my name is Jodie, my little sister Jamie was tragically taken from us in the worst way, losing her life at the hands of another. This beautiful precious soul taken at the age of just 23, leaves behind a daughter just four years old and an entire family that will forever be heartbroken. I would like to help my mum give Jamie the best send-off possible. If you can help in any way, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Jamie was discovered with life-threatening injuries by the tower block Chandos Rise in Buckingham Street, close to Portsmouth’s city centre. The police have confirmed her death, stating she was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries. The family has been informed, and the police are continuing their inquiries at the scene.

Buckingham Street remains closed as the investigation progresses. The arrest of the Havant man marks a significant development in the case, with police working tirelessly to uncover the full details of the incident.

The Portsmouth community has come together in support of Jamie’s family during this incredibly difficult time. The tragic loss of such a young life and the circumstances of her death have deeply affected many, prompting an outpouring of support and condolences.

As the investigation continues, more details are expected to emerge. The focus remains on providing justice for Jamie and support for her grieving family.