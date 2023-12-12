portsmouth hospitals university nhs trust announces critical incident

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) has declared a critical incident today, citing extreme pressure on its hospital and Emergency Department (ED). The Trust is currently grappling with a surge in patient numbers, leading to significant delays and compromises in patient care.

High Influx of Patients

The hospital is experiencing an unprecedented influx of patients, with the Emergency Department witnessing a particularly high volume of unwell individuals. This situation has resulted in longer than usual wait times for patients arriving by ambulance and for walk-ins.

Apology to Patients and Community

PHU has apologised to patients and the community for the unacceptable delays. The Trust assures that emergency services remain operational for life-threatening injuries and illnesses, but warns of extended wait times for other conditions.

Redirecting Non-Emergency Cases

To alleviate pressure on the ED, individuals presenting with conditions that do not require emergency treatment will be redirected to alternative healthcare services. The Trust is urging the community to reserve ED resources for those in critical need.

Seeking Alternative Medical Support

PHU recommends utilizing Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), pharmacies, and primary care facilities for non-emergency healthcare needs. NHS 111 is available online or via phone call for guidance on accessing appropriate healthcare services.

Community Support Requested

The Trust is appealing to the community for support in expediting patient discharges. Families and friends are encouraged to assist in the timely discharge of patients to facilitate continued recovery at home and help free up hospital beds. Assistance from families in patient transportation is particularly crucial.

Collaborative Efforts with Partners

PHU is working closely with healthcare partners across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to expand capacity and enhance support across services during this critical period.

Gratitude for Support

The Trust extends its gratitude to the community for their understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. PHU remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its patients and urges the public to refer to its official webpage for more information and guidance.

For more details and alternative healthcare options, please visit the following resources: