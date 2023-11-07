Post Office Partners with DPD and Evri to Revolutionize Parcel Delivery Services

London, November 6, 2023 — The Post Office has ushered in a new era of convenience for its customers by joining forces with DPD and Evri to offer a range of parcel delivery services directly from its branches. This strategic partnership aims to provide customers with increased flexibility and choice when sending parcels, all available at the convenience of their local Post Office counter.

Recent research commissioned by the Post Office has revealed that 76% of the UK population sends parcels annually. However, 40% of respondents admitted that sending parcels can be a stressful experience. Almost half of those surveyed (48%) expressed the desire for more delivery providers to choose from in one location.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Post Office’s 360-year history, as it enables customers to select from multiple parcel carriers, in addition to the Royal Mail Group, at Post Office branches. The service, allowing customers to send packages via DPD and Evri, will debut in selected branches just in time for the busy Christmas delivery season. This development complements the recent launch of “Parcels Online,” which enables customers to compare and purchase postage online for drop-off at Post Offices.

Post Office customers visiting participating branches will now have the option to send their parcels with DPD or Evri, adding to the existing suite of services available. This approach is designed to empower customers to choose the delivery carrier that best aligns with their needs.

According to the research conducted by the Post Office, 37% of parcel senders shop around to find the best delivery deals, while nearly half of them wish for a wider range of delivery providers available at one location. This new offering addresses these concerns and aligns with the growing demand for diverse delivery options.

The announcement also comes as Christmas approaches, a time when 40% of people find sending parcels particularly stressful. Concerns include fears of parcels getting lost (47%) and not arriving on time (43%). Eighty-four percent of UK adults trust the Post Office as a reliable place for parcel drop-offs, and this new service aims to further reassure customers during this busy season.

DPD and Evri have chosen to partner with the Post Office due to its extensive network, with Post Office branches widely regarded as trusted and secure locations for parcel handling, processing millions of parcels each week.

Nick Read, CEO at Post Office, stated, “We are fundamentally transforming Post Office by introducing new mails carriers for over-the-counter sales for the first time in our 360-year history. This expanded partnership with DPD and Evri shows how we are disrupting the mails market to offer greater choice for customers and more opportunities for Postmasters as we build a Post Office fit for the future.”

Elliot Jacobs, Postmaster and Non-executive Director at Post Office, emphasized the significance of providing multiple carrier options in branches, stating that it simplifies customers’ lives and brings more traffic to high streets, potentially boosting local businesses.

This initiative is part of the broader Mails Strategy undertaken by the Post Office, which aims to meet evolving consumer demands and reach a wide range of personal and business customers. The Post Office continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, both in branches and online, to provide unparalleled access to parcel services.

The launch of the buy-in-branch service represents a significant step toward improving customer experiences, making Post Office branches even more central to local communities, and simplifying the process of sending parcels for millions of people across the UK.