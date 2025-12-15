Power Cut Threatens Christmas Cheer for Vulnerable Locals

A planned power cut nearly spoiled a beloved Christmas bash for over 70 vulnerable residents in Wokingham. The all-day outage, set for 11 December, would have left the community centre cold and dark just a week before its annual festive feast.

Confusion and No Response from Power Firm

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) notified Wade centre of the blackout from 8am to 4pm on 11 December. The timing was terrible – right before the event serving hot meals, warmth and festive fun to around 80 attendees.

Philip Murfin, organiser at Wade, immediately flagged concerns with SSEN’s help desk. He was promised escalation and a reply within 48 hours. But nothing came. It turned out the complaint was cancelled right after the call, leaving the problem ignored.

Frustrated, Murfin took his gripe straight to SSEN’s CEO, with backing from the local MP. Finally, the company acted and pushed the blackout back to 16 December.

New Date, New Problems – But a Lifesaving Backup Generator

The new date only made things trickier. The centre’s fridges and freezers were already packed with Christmas lunch food for 11 December, and the centre was due to run as usual on the 16th, offering warmth and activities.

Enter Gareth Day, Managing Director of Heidelberg and friend of Murfin’s son, who heroically arranged a temporary generator for Wade. Arriving on 15 December, it will power the centre during the blackout, keeping the lights on and the meals hot.

This quick thinking means Wade’s Christmas party will go on without a hitch. Vulnerable residents will still enjoy a warm meal, companionship, and a festive spirit – safe and sound.