FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences

  • Updated: 22:43
  • , 16 January 2026
Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences

A dangerous paedophile has finally been locked up — sparking relief from the victim’s family who say, “We are relieved knowing that you will no longer be in a position to harm children again.”

Kieran Smith, 22, Sentenced to 9 Years

Kieran Smith, 22, from Highfield Avenue, Grimsby, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of multiple horrific crimes against a girl under 13. His offences include rape, assault by penetration, and causing a child to engage in sexual activity. The attacks happened between 2022 and 2024 while he lived in Castleford.

Smith received a nine-year prison sentence plus an extended licence of one year. He is also subject to a strict Sexual Harm Prevention Order, banning unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 after release. The sentencing took place at Bradford Crown Court on January 15.

Family Speaks Out: “He Has Ruined Our Girl’s Childhood”

“We are so proud of our brave young girl for speaking out to protect others,” said the victim’s family. “It’s important to acknowledge the devastating impact of his actions on her life. While we’re relieved he can’t harm children anymore, we are worried about his release and potential risk. We hope strict safeguards remain in place.”

“We urge everyone to never blindly trust anyone, no matter how well you think you know them. We believed ‘it will never happen to us’ – but it did, and he has shattered our daughter’s childhood memories. Though prison time is some justice, it will never be enough. Knowing the truth is public brings us a bit of comfort.”

“To others suffering in silence, be brave and speak out. Help and support is available.”

Detective Praises Victim’s Courage and Urges Reporting

Detective Constable Sally Hayward from Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit said: “Though reported just seven months ago, we gathered strong evidence to win this case. The victim and her family showed incredible bravery throughout and were supported by trained officers.”

“I hope this conviction brings them some closure as they begin to heal. Anyone affected by sexual abuse or with concerns should come forward — you will be listened to, supported, and helped. We are determined to get justice for every victim.”

