Predator Jailed for Sex Attacks on Two Nine-Year-Old Boys in Nottingham Park

An Afghan man who sexually assaulted two nine-year-old boys in a Nottingham park has been slammed behind bars for three years.

Dawajan Ahmadzai, 27, forced one of the boys to fend him off when he tried to show him pornographic videos on his phone in June at Melbourne Park. The vile predator was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

After a week-long trial, the jury took just over two hours to unanimously find Ahmadzai guilty. The boys’ mothers spoke about the devastating emotional scars the attack left on their children.

The judge handed Ahmadzai a three-year jail term, added him to the sex offender register for life, and slapped on a lifetime sexual harm prevention order plus a 10-year restraining order.

