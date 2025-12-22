Watch Live

SICKENING OFFENCES Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk

  • Updated: 21:04
  • , 22 December 2025
A vile paedophile who preyed on young girls online has been jailed for 19 years. Inam Khan, 37, from Northamptonshire, tricked his victims by lying about his age before grooming, abducting, and assaulting them in Sussex and Suffolk.

Sickening Crimes in Suffolk

On 19 September 2022, Khan travelled hundreds of miles to meet a 14-year-old girl he groomed on chat rooms and Snapchat. He raped her at a nearby location and is also accused of an attempted rape. Police arrested him just weeks later, charging him with two counts of rape and one attempted rape.

Disturbing Offences in Sussex

In a separate attack, Khan targeted a 12-year-old girl, pretending to be 16. He pressured her for explicit photos, then drove to her home on 8 September 2024, abducted her, and sexually assaulted her. Just six days later, he returned to try and meet her again. Over the course of these crimes, Khan travelled nearly 600 miles.

He was arrested on 25 November 2024, facing charges that include child abduction, sexual assault of a child under 13, and grooming.

Justice Served After Court Showdown

Khan’s trial kicked off on 23 June 2025 at Hove Crown Court and ran for nine days. On 3 July, the jury found him guilty on all counts. Today, 22 December 2025, he was handed a 19-year prison term plus three years on licence.

Police Condemn Khan’s Evil Actions

“Inam Khan is a dangerous predator who used social media to identify and exploit vulnerable young females. His horrific offending has caused untold suffering to his victims and their families.” — Detective Sergeant Matt Williamson, Suffolk Police

“This case highlights the real dangers posed when children are approached online by individuals intent on grooming and exploitation. We urge parents and carers to remain vigilant.” — Detective Sergeant Jamie Ashford, Sussex Police

Both police forces pledge to keep fighting to protect children and bring predators like Khan to justice.

