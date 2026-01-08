Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl

Jaji’s Sickening Crime and Previous Record

Opemipo Jaji, a former college student from Greenwich, was jailed for life back in 2013. He stalked a schoolgirl off a bus in Enfield, dragged her into Jubilee Park, and raped her over three hours. Shocking details revealed that this wasn’t his first offence—Jaji already had convictions for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old and possessing indecent images of children.

At the Old Bailey, Judge Mr Justice Singh labelled Jaji as “manipulative and a liar” and handed down an indefinite life sentence with a minimum eight-year term to keep the public safe.

Failed Appeal Claims ‘Racial Bias’ and Excessive Sentence

In late 2025, Jaji, now 30, challenged his sentence at the Court of Appeal. He claimed media pressure and racial bias influenced his original sentencing. He argued the judge ignored his personal background and that an extended sentence—not life—would have been enough protection for the public.

Judges Slam Appeal as Unfounded, Citing Escalating Danger

The Court of Appeal, led by Lord Justice Holgate, Mrs Justice McGowan DBE, and Her Honour Judge Moreland, rejected the appeal. They referenced a harsh pre-sentence report that painted Jaji as increasingly predatory and reckless:

“This is now his third conviction for a sexual offence. Jaji has become increasingly confident and predatory. There’s clear evidence of serious escalation in his risk. His offending shows recklessness, risk-taking, and a pattern of preying on vulnerable young girls.”

Horrifying Details from the Old Bailey Trial

The court heard how the victim tried desperately to evade Jaji after she got off the bus following school. She crossed the road three times in fear before he caught her. He then dragged her to a secluded area in Jubilee Park and raped her.

Although Jaji denied the rape throughout his trial, he admitted guilt before sentencing. The viciousness of the crime and his history leave no doubt in the eyes of the law that he remains a serious threat.